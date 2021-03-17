Rashid Khan Goes Past Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan For Top Honour In Test Cricket

Afghanistan, on the back of Hashmatullah Shahidi’s unbeaten 200, defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rashid Khan played a starring act with the ball as he picked up 11 wickets across both innings of the series-deciding Test match. Remarkably, Khan went past spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan during the course of his match-winning bowling spell in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan level two-match series with six-wicket win

Rashid Khan goes past Shane Warne in bowling most overs in a single Test

Rashid Khan picked up figures of 4-138 and 7-137 across both innings to end with a match-haul of 11-275. Interestingly, he bowled 36.3 and 62.5 overs in each innings as he ended up bowling 99.2 overs in the match. Khan now holds the record of bowling the most numbers of overs in a single Test since 2000.

Previously, the record was held by Shane Warne, who had delivered 98 overs against South Africa in 2002. Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan sent down 97 and 96 overs respectively against England, in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Australian enigma machine Nathan Lyon also occupies a spot in the list with his 94-over marathon against South Africa in 2012 in Adelaide, a match which was famous for AB de Villiers' and Faf du Plessis' successful second-innings rearguard.

Rashid Khan stats in international cricket

The Rashid Khan stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 74 ODIs and 48 T20Is for his country, the 22-year-old has collected 229 wickets. Khan has also bagged another 34 wickets across five Test matches at an average of 22.35.

Rashid Khan IPL 2021 salary

Rashid Khan is all set to reprise his role for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was retained by the franchise earlier this year. As per the retention, the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 contract is worth â‚¹9 crore (US$1.3 million).

A look into SRH team 2021

On January 20, the SRH revealed the list of their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. Apart from Rashid Khan, they also retained captain David Warner and star attractions like Kane Williamson, T Natarajan and 18 other cricketers from their last year’s squad. The following month, they enhanced their group with three new additions in the form of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith.

List of all players from SRH team 2021

Rashid Khan wife controversy

It was during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that Google algorithm went bonkers and showed Anushka Sharma as the Afghanistan cricketer's wife. In reality, the actress is happily married to the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. Soon after the Rashid Khan wife controversy, the leg-spinner had claimed that he will not think about getting hitched until his country wins the ICC Cricket World Cup.

