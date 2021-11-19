Rashid Khan Has Cheeky Tribute Post For AB De Villiers: 'Definitely A Kind Of Relief'

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers may have given several bowlers a sigh of relief after he announced retirement from all formats of cricket on November 19, 2021. He took a call to hang up his boots as he stated that the 'flame no longer burns so brightly' inside him.

In an official statement shared on Twitter, The 37-year old highlighted how grateful he has been to the game for having given him so much success and fame throughout his career. With several fellow cricketers paying their tributes to the batting legend, former Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan gave an atypical homage to him.

Rashid Khan pays tribute to AB de Villiers

After taking to his social media handles, Rashid Khan explained how it is a 'relief' for bowlers like him that AB de Villiers is not around. Over the years, the Proteas batting legend has been known for his explosive batting and a player who has destroyed the morale of several opponents in the past.

Rashid then went on to thank de Villiers for 'the great memories' and 'inspiring' youngsters like him. The former Afghanistan skipper ended his post by stating that he will miss 'Mr 360°,' a nickname that has become synonymous with him due to his wide variety of shots around the park.

Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers . Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me . We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yAi23Cv8gw — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers retirement statement

AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle to put out an emotional post, highlighting that he had had an 'incredible journey' over the last years. His statement read,