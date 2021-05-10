Rashid Khan Impresses With Stunning Snooker Skills After IPL Suspension: Watch

Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan has reached back home after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to social media to share a video of Rashid, where the leggie could be seen playing snooker at home. In the video, Rashid's family members appear to be impressed with the bowler's skills on the snooker table as he keeps pocketing balls one after another. Rashid Khan reached his home in Afghanistan last week after the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL 2021 edition until further notice.

Rashid was having a phenomenal IPL this season despite his team not performing well in the first half of the tournament. Rashid has 10 wickets in 7 games that he has played for SRH in IPL 2021, which he picked up at an average of 17.20 and an impressive economy of 6.14. SRH probably had their worst start in the IPL as they lost 6 out of the 7 games that they played this year before the suspension of the IPL. The Hyderabad-based franchise took a tough call and replaced its captain David Warner mid-season, hoping to turn around the fortune. However, the decision did not bring immediate results as SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last game of the season, which saw Kane Williamson lead the side with Warner out of the playing XI.

IPL postponed

The COVID-19 virus infiltrated the IPL bio-bubble as two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp tested positive for the disease, resulting in the rescheduling of the match that was slated to be held later in the day between RCB and KKR. Some groundsmen in Delhi also returned positive results on Monday and later it was reported that CSK's bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji has tested positive. The matter became even worse as SRH player Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL's governing council to make the tough decision and postpone the league keeping in mind the safety and security of players and stakeholders.

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India. However, the BCCI has already announced a series against Sri Lanka in July, which was the only probable window for the conduct of the remaining IPL matches as the Indian team is slated to play a Test series against England in August following which the inaugural edition of The Hundred will begin, where most of the foreign players will participate.

IMAGE: SRH/Instagram