Rashid Khan Makes THIS Australian Cricketer Miss David Warner; Here Is Why

Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan took to Instagram and shared a video on his reels where the Afghani bowler was joined by Kane Williamson and David Warner on his Ramadan fast. The video soon went viral as fans of various IPL teams and cricket followers across the world admired the bond between the Sunrisers Hyderabad players during the ongoing IPL 2021.

In the above video, Rashid Khan is seen breaking a one-day fast that was kept by Kane Williamson and David SRH captain David Warner in support of the Afghanistan spinner who seems to enjoy the pleasure of breaking his fast on the eve of Ramadan with the duo alongside him on the table. Rashid Khan is seen asking the duo how they are doing to which Warner replies, "Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry. My mouth is so dry," while Williamson says, "Very good, thanks".

As soon as Warner's gesture to break his fast with Rashid went viral, yet another story of the Australian opener celebrating Eid started doing rounds. Isabelle Westbury took to Twitter and shared how Warner often celebrates Eid with Pakistani-Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed. She went on to share how Warner is a particularly understanding mate and heaped praise on the Aussie batter.



Warner often celebrates Eid with Fawad Ahmed, who always cites him as a particularly understanding mate re cultural differences. An incredibly unpopular opinion but David Warner >>> a heap of others... https://t.co/PpgYZc9dq2 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) April 19, 2021

Fawad Ahmed responded to the tweet by reminiscing some of the amazing celebrations he and David Warner have had together and called them "good old memories". The SRH fans would be eager to follow the David Warner IPL 2021 journey and see him play and lead the team from the front while putting up spectacular performances with the bat.

We have had some amazing celebrations together, good old memories ðŸ˜ — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) April 20, 2021

SRH team 2021

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH IPL 2021 schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their 3rd consecutive match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 17 April. This was the first time in any IPL season that the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost 3 consecutive opening matches of their season. Currently, the Orange Army find themselves at the bottom of the table as the 2016 IPL Champions lost all of their first three matches in the tournament so far. They are now scheduled to take on the KL Rahul-led Punjab kings in their 14th match of the ongoing IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 21st April. The match is set to be played in Chennai at 3:30 PM with Delhi Capital up next for Warner's side on Sunday.