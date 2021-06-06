Rashid Khan Names India's Legendary Batsman He Wants To Bowl; 'It Will Be Dream Come True'

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan who is currently preparing to play the PSL 6 in UAE recently talked about his dream which is yet to be fulfilled. Rashid Khan who is considered to be one of the most economical leg-spinners of the world in T20 cricket in an interview with Cricwick talked about his unfulfilled dream and also mentioned his three best wickets in T20. The 22-year-old leg-spinner from Afghanistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous bowlers in T20 cricket.

Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar Is My Dream Says Rashid Khan

During the interview, Rashid Khan was asked why he picked India's former batsman Sachin Tendulkar's name when he was asked in another interview to name a batsman of the past he would like to dismiss, as Sachin Tendulkar in his last 13 years was dismissed only once by a leg-spinner. On that Rashid Khan replied, "This is the reason why I wanted to bowl to him as he hardly gets dismissed by leg-spinners. But more than getting him out it will be a huge pleasure to bowling to someone like Sachin Tendulkar. It is my dream to bowl to him so dismissing him or not is a different part but my one dream is to bowl to him."

"Definitely, when you bowl at any batsman you get the idea as every batsman plays leg-spin differently. Therefore I want to study how he (Sachin Tendulkar) plays the leg-spinner so that I can make my mind-set where to bowl him but still bowling to Sachin Tendulkar will be a huge pleasure and proud moment," added Rashid Khan.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers'wicket is best till now says, Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was also asked to pick his best three wickets in T20, on that the leg-spinner replied, "There are many wickets but the wicket of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers I enjoyed the most. I clean bowled them all of them. Taking wicket is fine but when you clean bowled them then it is a very big achievement and to clean bowl them is a tough job for any spinners but these wickets are in my mind."

Rashid Khan stats in IPL 2021

While SRH had a forgettable first half of the tournament, the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stint was a successful one personally. The Rashid Khan stats in the IPL 2021 are a testament to his outstanding campaign. In seven games that he played, Rashid grabbed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 17.20 and a splendid economy rate of 6.14. He also bagged two catches in the tournament.

