Rashid Khan Names One Best Quality About Virat Kohli That Makes Him Class Apart

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has named one best quality about Indian skipper Virat Kohli that makes him a class apart. Rashid, while speaking on a YouTube show titled CRICAST, said that Kohli has a lot of faith in himself and he always tries to go through the process while batting in the middle no matter how bad or effective the delivery is. Rashid said that Kohli never changes his thought process while batting in middle but other batsmen do it very quickly and play shots that are not even their strength. The Afghanistan leggie said that Kohli has a lot of trust in his skills and his process, which is why he is different from others.

"When you bowl a good ball to other batsmen they definitely come under pressure and try to play shots that are not even their strength. But Virat Kohli always goes through the process no matter how good or bad the delivery is. The reason why he [Kohli] is so successful because he doesn't change his mind in the middle, he always goes through the process. But other batsmen change their minds very easily or they play shots that they have never even tried before, neither in practice matches nor somewhere else. Kohli has a lot of faith in himself. I have seen a lot of batsmen who don't trust their strengths, which is why they struggle," Rashid said.

Rashid on Rohit Sharma

Rashid, who will next be seen playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), also talked about Rohit Sharma. Rashid said that Rohit Sharma always has more time than other batsmen, adding "He times the ball very beautifully". Rashid heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's pull shot, saying "He makes it look so easy that we think 'Did he really face a 140-plus delivery?'"

Rashid is currently in the UAE for the second-leg of PSL 6. Rashid will play the first game of the second phase on June 9 against Islamabad United. The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE. The tournament is expected to begin on June 7.

(Image Credit: Rashid Khan/Twitter)

