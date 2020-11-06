Rashid Khan Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day spinners in the world. Having made his international debut in 2015 as a 16-year-old, he has already played 71 ODIs, 48 T20Is and all four of his country’s Test matches to date. Apart from his international duties, Rashid Khan also operates as a T20 specialist in several top T20 leagues in the world.

The 22-year-old is currently representing the Hyderabad franchise in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Here is a look at some of his details regarding his net worth, his Dream11 IPL salary and his personal life.

How much is Rashid Khan net worth?

According to starbiz.com, the Rashid Khan net worth is estimated at $3 million (₹22 crore). His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Afghanistan Cricket Board for being an active cricket player. In addition, the Rashid Khan net worth also constitutes the salary he receives through endorsement deals with brands like Dream11.

How much is Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Rashid Khan became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by the Hyderabad franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. He made his IPL debut in 2017 and has remained associated with the franchise since then. As per the signing, the Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is $1.3 million (₹9 crore).

Rashid Khan house and personal life details

Rashid Khan hails from Jalalabad, a city in Nangarhar. He grew up with 10 siblings and moved from Pakistan to Afghanistan at a very young age. Here is a look at some of Rashid Khan’s family members at his house.

A look into Rashid Khan Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 season

Being a Hyderabad veteran, Rashid Khan has played all 14 matches for the franchise so far this season. Across those matches, he has managed to claim 19 wickets at an impressive average of 15.57. Moreover, he has the best economy rate (just 5.28) among all bowlers participating in this year’s competition.

