Rashid Khan Reacts To David Warner, Kane Williamson Keeping Ramadan Fast With Him

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has said that it is important to know each other's traditions and cultures while reacting to Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner and skipper Kane Williamson keeping the Ramadan fast along with him in April. During the first leg of Indian Premier League 2021 in India, Warner and Williamson joined the 23-year-old Afghan while he observed the fast during this year’s Ramadan in April. Khan also uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle where Williamson and Warner shared their views about fasting.

While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo about the gesture by two of his teammates, Khan said, “That's a team, that's a family. As a team member, as a family member, we all need to understand each other's feelings. Then you know what is the right thing to do. Those days when Ramadan was on, we were fasting and playing. David Warner and Kane Williamson said it's pretty hard to fast and play, it's a tough job”. Khan went on to add that both the players wanted to fast but on an off-day, so they joined him for the Sehri at 3 AM. He added that he felt great to see the players fasting with him and was impressed by the fact that they were keen to understand their culture.

'Knowing each other's traditions and culture inculcates further respect': Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan further added that when there was only one hour left for the fast to get over, Williamson said to him that they haven’t played cricket or done anything the whole day in the hotel, but still it is difficult to have nothing to eat the whole day. Speaking further about it, Khan said, “It's important to know each other's traditions and cultures. It automatically inculcates further respect. That's the beauty of [T20] leagues - to bring different cultures together, which makes us understand each other better”. On the IPL front, SRH had a below-average tournament, as they finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, after winning just two matches from the 14 that they played in the season.

Meanwhile, all three players are currently in UAE for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Rashid Khan will start the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign for Afghanistan on October 25 during their match against one of the qualifying teams from the ongoing qualifiers. Warner is expected to open the innings for Australia during their campaign opener against South Africa on October 23. Whereas, Williamson will lead New Zealand during their match against Pakistan on October 26.

Image: Instagram/@sunrisershyd/@BCCI