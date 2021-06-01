Rashid Khan Reacts To Sacking Of Afghanistan Captain Asghar Afghan Ahead Of Australia Test

Rashid Khan on Tuesday took to his official social media handle to thank fellow teammate Asghar Afghan following the latter's removal as Afghanistan captain ahead of the Australia tour. Rashid thanked Asghar for his captaincy, attributing the recent rise of Afghanistan cricket to the 33-year-old. Rashid also thanked Hashmat Shahidi, the newly-appointed skipper of the Afghanistan national team. "Captaincy is a huge privilege & responsibility. He will do great," Rashid wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to my brother & teammate @Hashmat_50 for this milestone. Captaincy is a huge privilege & responsibility. He will do great. I want to thank our captain @MAsgharAfghan as it was his captaincy that played an important role that lead us where we are today. 🇦🇫 Zindabad — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 1, 2021

The sacking of Asghar Afghan comes ahead of Afghanistan's maiden Test match against Australia later this year. Afghanistan, which played its last Test series against Zimbabwe, failed to win under the veteran batsman's captaincy, which may have prompted the decision to replace the skipper. Asghar was first removed as Afghanistan captain back in 2019, before the ICC World Cup. However, in December the same year, he was reappointed as the captain following internal protests from players, including Rashid.

Asghar for Afghanistan

Asghar has played 5 Tests, 114 ODIs, and 69 T20Is for his country since his international debut in 2009. Asghar has scored 276 runs in Test cricket, including a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 30.66. In the 114 ODIs that the right-handed batsman has played for his country, he has scored 2,424 runs at an average of 24.73. Asghar averages 21.15 in the shortest format of the game, where he has 3 fifties under his belt.

Meanwhile, Hashmat Shahidi, who will take over as Afghanistan's new skipper in ODIs and T20Is, averages an impressive 58.83 in 5 Tests, where he has scored 353 runs to date, including a century and a half-century. Hashmat has played 41 ODIs and has scored 1,154 runs for his country. averaging 32.97. The new Test skipper will lead Afghanistan against Australia in their one-off Test match in November. Afghanistan is yet to name its T20I captain for this year's World Cup.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

