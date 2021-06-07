Rashid Khan Recalls Seeing Rishabh Pant In U-19 World Cup, Calls Him 'great Player'

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has heaped praise on India's emerging wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, calling him a "very good friend". Rashid, who recently appeared on a YouTube show called CRICAST, said he saw Rishabh Pant for the first time in the 2016 U-19 World Cup, and the way he batted in the tournament displayed he will become a great player for India in the future. Rashid said that he shares cordial relations with the Delhi Capitals superstar and is very good friends with him off the field. Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

"Rishabh Pant is a good friend. We have played in the U-19 World Cup together. He made a century against us in the tournament and smashed our bowlers all around the park. The way he played the game showed he is going to be a great player for India someday. He is playing with the same intensity even today. We are very good friends. He is a great human being as well," Rashid said when asked to say a few words about Rishabh Pant.

Rashid on playing in the IPL

Rashid further talked about his experience of taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he recalled the time when he was first picked to play in the world's biggest cricketing league. Rashid said when his first match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which had a batting line-up consisting of some of the world's best batsmen such as Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers.

Rashid said that initially, he was very nervous while fielding in the deep, seeing big sixes fly over his head. The Afghanistan leggie added that when his captain summoned him to bowl in the powerplay, he thought now is the time to test the skills in front of the world's best. Rashid said the very first ball he bowled went for a boundary and he became more nervous, adding "However when I picked up a wicket in the same over I was relieved and understood that IPL is nothing more than club cricket and I deserve to be a part of it".

Rashid Khan is currently in the UAE for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is expected to begin on June 9. Rashid will represent Lahore Qalanders in the tournament for which he has even requested his County team Sussex to delay his arrival by 5-6 matches.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

