Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has predicted that former India captain Virat Kohli will soon reach the century mark international cricket. Rashid responded that he doesn't believe that the batter is out of form when asked about Kohli's dismal run with the bat. Rashid claimed that because Kohli has set such high standards for himself, fans want him to produce a century after every one or two games. When Kohli bats, according to Rashid, he hits such beautiful strokes that no one will ever claim he is out of form.

Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan backs Virat Kohli

Rashid urged people to look at Kohli's recent Test cricket innings. He emphasised how, on multiple occasions, Kohli was able to overcome the challenging period at the beginning of his innings to reach 50, 60, or 70 runs. Rashid claimed that if it was some other batter in place of Kohli, people would have lauded his form. Rashid claimed that people's expectations for Kohli are so high that they want him to score a century in every game.

"Whenever he [Virat Kohli] bats, he plays such beautiful shots that you will say he is not out of form. According to me, he is not out of form. There are a lot of expectations from him, everyone wants him to hit a century after every one or two games. But if you ask me, I will say he is not out of form. If you look at his recent Test innings, he has got through the tough time, played good shots and got out for 50 or 60 or 70 runs. If there was some other batter instead of Virat, people would have said he is in good form. But the kind of standard he has set, the expectations are really high," Rashid told journalist Sawera Pasha.

"The way he prepares for matches is a great example for us fellow cricketers. During the IPL, we had a match against RCB. I was just counting the time Virat was out there in the nets a day before the match. To be honest, he batted for two and half hours. I was so shocked. Our net session was finished and still, he was there batting. The next day he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive. As cricket fans, we all want him to score runs and play big innings. I will say this again that he doesn't look out of form to me, it's just that the expactations are for a century, which will happen with soon," he added.

Kohli's dipping form

Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years. He has not scored a century since 2019. Kohli's last century had come against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Kohli has since reached scores of 60-70 runs on multiple occasions but has consistently failed to convert them into three-digit scores. Both Rashid and Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Kohli will most likely feature in the playing XI for India.

Image: BCCI/IPL

