Rashid Khan Reprises MS Dhoni's Iconic Helicopter Shot; Fans Call It 'Afghan Jalebi' Hit

Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan, who is currently busy in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast 2021 in the United Kingdom, pulled off his own version of helicopter shot. Hampshire and Sussex on Saturday locked horns in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Marking his first appearance for the Sussex in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021, Rashid Khan did not have a good outing with the ball as he went on for runs and did not pick any wickets.

Rashid Khan plays 'out of the book' shot

Although Rashid Khan went wicketless in the second innings, the leg-spinner had already made his mark with the bat in the first innings against Hampshire. The 22-year-old leg spinner played a cameo of 26 runs off 13 balls and assisted the team to put a competitive total on the board. What was the highlight of Rashid Khan's innings when he pulled out an unusual helicopter shot. The helicopter shot is a trademark shot of Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni and whenever he hits the ball the ball generally goes to the mid-on or leg side. However, when Rashid Khan pulled out the shot the ball went for six over the long-off.

Following this, Rashid took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of the shot asking his fans what to name it. Rashid Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle saying, "Some shots are not in the book but you just need to write them. Can anyone suggest a name for it ?"

Rashid Khan's helicopter shot video

Some shots are not in the book but you just need to write them . Can anyone suggest name for it ?🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/M70bzL5zNG — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 17, 2021

Netizens suggest the name of Rashid Khan's shot

Afghan Jalebi shot ❤️ — Noman Views (@Noman2294) July 17, 2021

Cover helicopter — SARON INNOCENT (@SaronCharles) July 17, 2021

Rashid Khan in England

After the PSL stint, Rashid Khan flew to England where is playing in the Vitality Blast and will later participate in The Hundred. The leg spinner is playing for Sussex in the Vitality Blast, while in The Hundred he will represent Trent Rockets.

Khan was the number one pick during the draft for the inaugural tournament and is the first overseas men's player to be retained for The Hundred in 2021. The cricketer is set to feature alongside the England duo of Alex Hales and Joe Root during the tournament. Speaking about his stint with the Sussex team, the world’s number one T20 bowler is already a fan favourite after joining Sharks in 2018. The Afghanistan superstar has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97 runs per over.

(Image Credits: @VitalityBlast/Twitter)