Rashid Khan Shares Tragic Story Of Afghanistan Earthquake; 'This Little Angel Is...'

Afghanistan's spin maestro Rashid Khan has come forward to support his fellow citizens after the nation suffered a devastating 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. The cricketer turned to Twitter to express his thoughts and prayers to the individuals and families impacted by the earthquake in the provinces of Paktika and Khost. He added that he would soon launch a social media fundraiser to aid the people affected by the earthquake.

"Thoughts and prayers with the people and families affected by the recent earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces. Will provide our support at the earliest and also initiate a fundraising campaign shortly," Rashid wrote on Twitter.

Rashid started the fundraising effort on Twitter a day after posting the initial tweet. In a video that he released on Thursday, he invited people to get involved and support the cause. The 23-year-old shared a link to the website where people can visit to donate. The leg-spinner also nominated West Indies' superstar-cricketer DJ Bravo, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and his captain of the Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans, all-rounder Hardik Pandya to make a video in support of the fundraising campaign.

He also shared a heartbreaking story of a child being the only member left in a family after the earthquake.

This little angel is the only remaining alive member of her family, locals couldn’t find any other member of her family. There r many houses levelled to the ground due to landslide & people remained stuck under rubble and in outlying areas.



PLZ Donate https://t.co/08jToN4YAC pic.twitter.com/7bmY454KuZ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 23, 2022

Rashid has set up an account on GoFundMe and has so far raised over £14,199. The goal of the campaign is to raise £40,000 to help people in Afghanistan get access to medical facilities and emergency supplies such as food and water. "All donations will exclusively support the local victims to assist with relief and recovery from this earthquake in Afghanistan," the GoFundMe page read. Rashid is currently in England, where he is playing for Sussex in the T20 Blast.

Afghanistan's earthquake

A devastating earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, leaving over 1,000 people dead and several thousand injured. The Nangarhar province alone saw almost 25 fatalities and numerous injuries, according to Afghanistan's disaster management agency. Residents of Paktika province's Gayan and Barmal districts saw a significant impact from the earthquake. The earthquake in Kabul was the deadliest since the one that hit Haiti earlier last year, where around 2,200 had died.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's epicentre was 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) southwest of the Pakistani border city of Khost.