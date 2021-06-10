Rashid Khan Shines With All-round Performance For Lahore Qalandars As PSL 6 Resumes

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan on Wednesday shined with both bat and the ball to help his team win the first match of the second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6. Rashid, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, bowled an economical spell against Islamabad United before hitting 15 off just 5 balls in the last over of the second innings to ensure victory for the side. Lahore Qalandars won the match by 5 wickets with zero balls to spare and Rashid was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing bowling spell and then an explosive cameo with the bat.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss and elected to field first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Qalandars struck early as their lead bowler James Faulkner dismissed Colin Munro in the second over of the innings. Faulkner clean bowled Munron for just 11 runs. Faulkner took two more wickets in his next two consecutive overs, dismissing Rohail Nazir and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan for 8 and 7 runs respectively. Faulkner finished his spell of 4 overs with three wickets in hand at an economy rate of 8.00. Islamabad United opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed for 18 runs by Haris Rauf, who also took one more wicket towards the end of his spell.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, who took just 1 wicket in the game, registered an impressive economy rate of 2.25, restricting runs for Lahore Qalandars in the middle-overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 1 in 4 overs giving away 37 runs, while Ahmed Daniyal picked 2 wickets in 4 overs, leaking 29 runs. No batsmen scored more than 30 runs for Islamabad United, the highest being 27 from lower-order batsman Faheem Ashraf.

Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar opened the batting for Lahore Qalandars. Zaman was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf in the powerplay for just 9 runs. Qalandars lost another wicket in the 8th over when Muhammad Faizan was clean bowled by Shadab Khan. Sohail Akhtar made an important 40 off 30 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Fawad Ahmed. Mohammad Hafiz contributed with the bat in the middle-order as he scored 29 runs before being dismissed by Hasan Ali. Tim David and Rashid Khan came towards the end of the innings and steered Qalandars to victory with their 23(15) and 15(5) runs respectively.

(Image Credit: PSL)

