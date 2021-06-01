Rashid Khan Showcases New Talent Publicly, Netizens Want More From SRH Star: WATCH

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has quickly risen through the ranks and has established himself as one of the most bankable bowlers in the shortest format of the game. The leg-spinner's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. Rashid has enthralled the cricketing community with his bowling as he is a regular feature in most franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

Rashid Khan entertains fans with his singing

Moreover, Rashid is as active on social media as he is on the field. The Afghan international keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts through his social media accounts. A few weeks ago, the Rashid Khan Instagram account helped fans discover another hidden talent that the cricketer possesses.

The leggie took to Instagram and uploaded a reel where he is seen singing the famous song 'Mere Paas Tum' by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section with responses galore. Here's a look at the Rashid Khan Instagram post.

Several reactions poured in on the post as fans lauded the cricketer's singing skills. A lot of fans urged Rashid to sing more songs. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stint

While SRH had a forgettable first half of the tournament, the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stint was a successful one personally. The Rashid Khan stats in the IPL 2021 are a testament to his outstanding camaign. In seven games that he played, Rashid grabbed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 17.20 and a splendid economy rate of 6.14. He also bagged two catches in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH team 2021) had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, the SRH team 2021 lost six of them and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson, a move that faced a lot of criticism from the IPL fans.

SOURCE: RASHID KHAN INSTAGRAM