Rashid Khan Takes 11 Wickets As Afghanistan Famously Beat Zimbabwe In 2nd Test: WATCH

Afganistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Test win for the Afghan side means that the two-match Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series ends in 1-1. The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test was an excellent game of Test cricket, a match which went into Day 5 for the winner to be declared.

Rashid Khan entangles Zimbabwe batsmen with his spin, guides Afghanistan to series-levelling win

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the star of the match for Afghanistan as his figures of 11/275 in the Test match ensured the series ended on level-terms. Notably, Rashid Khan set a record of bowling the most numbers of overs in a Test match in the 21st century. The leggie bowled a total of 99.2 overs in the game (36.3 in the first & 62.5 in the second innings).

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a massive total of 545/4 riding on the back of a brilliant 164 by skipper Asghar Afghan and a stunning 200 by Hashmatullah Shahidi, which also made him the first Afghan player to score a double ton in Tests. In response, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 287 with Rashid Khan running riot by picking up four wickets and giving away 138 runs, thus narrowly missing out on a fifer.

With a massive lead of 258 runs, Afghanistan enforced a follow-on on Zimbabwe. The African nation was once again reduced to 142/7 in 63.2 overs and a humiliating loss didn't seem far away. However, Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams pacer Donald Tripiano played showed some determination to take the game into Day 5. Williams and Tripiano played out nearly 71 overs and just about took a lead when the latter gave away his wicket for 95, thus missing out on a sensational century. Williams remained not out on 151 as Afghanistan were set a target of 108 which they achieved by losing four wickets.

Here's a look at highlights of the second Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test

Rashid Khan IPL 2021 deal

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan's sensational form will be good news for the SRH team 2021. With IPL 2021 less than a month away, SRH will hope that their premier spinner continues to keep up the same level of performances and intensity in the upcoming three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The Rashid Khan IPL 2021 form will be vital in his side's success at the 14th edition of the competition.

According to the SRH team 2021 schedule, the SRH team will open their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday, April 11, in Chennai. The contest will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). All the participating teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches and two teams will play 2-afternoon matches, have been scheduled for the marquee tournament.

ðŸš¨ Attention #OrangeArmy ðŸš¨



Here’s a post you must save!!



Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021

SOURCE: AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD TWITTER