Rashid Khan Trolled By Kevin Pietersen For Trying MS Dhoni's Signature Shot In Golf; Watch

When you talk about some amazing shots in cricket former India skipper MS Dhoni's helicopter shot is ranked among the best. The innovative shot is still being tried by cricketers all around the world and recently Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan did show that the shot can be played even while playing a sport like golf.

Kevin Pietersen trolls Rashid Khan for a helicopter shot

Fans have watched Rashid Khan attempting the helicopter shot on the cricket field, however, the Afghanistan player took the shot to the next level by using it during a game of golf. The cricketer posted a video of him playing the shot using a golf stick and even asking fans if they ever tried to attempt a shot in golf.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was quick to troll the cricketer by asking him whether he can attempt a switch hit using the golf stick. Pietersen during his playing days was not only known for his attacking style of batting, but also dominated the bowlers with his switch-hit shot which later on became a regular sight in international cricket.



Rashid Khan set to play Vitality Blast and The Hundred

Rashid Khan recently finished his stint with Lahore Qalanders in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League(PSL) in which he picked up 11 wickets for the team. However despite his effort the Qalanders did not make it to the final of the tournament which wa splaye din UAE. After the PSL stint, Rashid Khan flew to England where he will feature in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred. The leg spinner will play for Sussex in the Vitality Blast, while in The Hundred he will represent Trent Rockets.

Khan was the number one pick during the draft for the inaugural tournament and is the first overseas men's player to be retained for The Hundred in 2021. The cricketer is set to feature alonside England duo of ALex Hales and Joe Root during the tournament. Speaking about his stint with the Sussex team, the world’s number one T20 bowler is already a fan favourite after joining Sharks in 2018. The Afghanistan superstar has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97 runs per over.

