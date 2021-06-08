Rashid Khan's Parents Wanted Him To Become A Doctor As Cricket Wasn't Part Of The Plan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has quickly risen through the ranks and has established himself as one of the most bankable bowlers in the shortest format of the game. The leg-spinner's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. Rashid has enthralled the cricketing community with his bowling as he is a regular feature in most franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

Rashid Khan family wanted him to be a doctor

However, not many know that Rashid Khan's family didn't want him to be a cricketer in the first place. The revelation was made by the spinner himself recently in an interview with Pakistan journalist Sawera Pasha. Rashid said that he wasn’t allowed to play cricket as such. He added that there were no doctors in his family which is why his parents wanted him to become a doctor.

The leggie disclosed that cricket wasn’t in his initial plans and he had to struggle a lot for it. The SRH spinner further said that he was pretty good at studies and he used to go for matches without telling anyone. Rashid went on to say that he never went to any academy or club and it was his friends who used to take him to matches where he started performing regularly with both bat and ball. The young sensation reiterated that as far as his early training is concerned, he never went to a club or an academy and hasn't received any coaching as well. According to him, he was completely natural which helped him progress as a player.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan will be back in action in the upcoming PSL 2021 that is slated to resume from June 9 in the UAE. The leg-spinner will be plying his trade for Lahore Qalandars. The Qalandars take on Islamabad United in Match 15 of PSL 2021 on Wednesday, June 9 in Abu Dhabi. The PSL live stream in India will be available on Sony Sports.

Rashid Khan stats in IPL 2021

While SRH had a forgettable first half of the tournament, the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stint was a successful one personally. The Rashid Khan stats in the IPL 2021 are a testament to his outstanding campaign. In seven games that he played, Rashid grabbed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 17.20 and a splendid economy rate of 6.14. He also bagged two catches in the tournament.

Rashid Khan career stats

The Rashid Khan career stats make for a staggering read. The Afghan international has represented his country in 74 ODIs and 51 T20Is where he has picked 140 and 95 wickets at stunning averages of 18.6 and 12.6 respectively. While he has four five-wicket hauls in ODI, he also has two fifers in T20Is. Rashid has played five Tests where he has grabbed 34 wickets at an average of 22.4 with four fifers to his name.

SOURCE: RASHID KHAN INSTAGRAM