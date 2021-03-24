Rashid Latif Criticises CSA For Giving Importance To IPL Over Upcoming T20Is Against Pak

Former wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif has criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for giving more weightage to the Indian Premier League over international cricket as South Africa have decided to field an inexperienced squad for the T20I series.

The reason why Latif is angry is that the experienced Proteas players will be in action during the ODI series but will be departing to India for participating in IPL 2021 due to which they won't be playing in the T20I series that succeeds the One Day series.

'They should not play a weak team': Rashid Latif

While speaking on PTV Sports, Latif went on to say that CSA's calculation is good because ODI matches will count in the qualification for the 2023 World Cup, and talking about the four-match T20I series, he added that the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, and, Anrich Nortje will be gone for IPL during the shortest format. The ex-stumper then wondered had the 1992 World Cup winners left out their five main players, would the Proteas have still played with them before questioning Pakistan's idea of playing the T20I series in such a scenario.

South Africa to field a second-string side for Pak T20Is

South Africa have named a huge 22-man ODI squad as five of their players (De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi) who will feature in the IPL 2021 will leave early as Cricket South Africa wants their players to prepare well for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 that is slated to be played in India later this year. While De Kock will play for the Mumbai Indians team 2021, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will represent the Delhi Capitals team 2021. David Miller is a part of the Rajasthan Royals team 2020 whereas Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis will feature for Chennai Super Kings this season.

The departure of the leading South African players means that the hosts will play a second-string team as the IPL 2021 takes precedence over the Pakistan series. South Africa have picked all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and speedster Lizaad Williams who have earned their maiden call-ups to play for the Proteas. Lubbe has been named in the T20I whereas Williams finds him in both the T20I and ODI squads.

