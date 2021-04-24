Rassie Van Der Dussen IPL Contract With RR Hinges On THIS Major Non-cricketing Condition

The Rajasthan Royals have lost 3 out of their 4 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. The RR squad 2021 is feeling the absence of star players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer who were ruled out of the IPL due to an injury. The South African T20 specialist, Rassie van der Dussen might be joining the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season.

Rassie van der Dussen IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals all depends on the cricketer getting his visa. He is currently awaiting the clearance of his visa which will allow him to fly to India. The right-handed batsman was unsold in the IPL 2021 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh.

The presence of Rassie van der Dussen in the Rajasthan Royals squad may help in filling the space left by Ben Stokes. The Royals also lost one of their important English players, Liam Livingstone, who withdrew from the tournament after citing bio-bubble fatigue. This move came just before India was included in the UK's red list travel ban keeping the ongoing Covid crisis in mind.

Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English allrounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. The ECB had stated that the Ben Stokes injury would sideline him for 12 weeks due to his broken finger.

The Rajasthan Royals were eagerly awaiting the return of Jofra Archer into the squad. However, Jofra Archer was already struggling with an elbow injury and an injury to his middle finger before the India vs England series ruled him out of the IPL. The ECB on Friday confirmed that due to the Jofra Archer injury, he will not be a part of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Jofra Archer is currently with the Sussex team where he is carrying out his training after spending time in rehab.

The RR vs KKR live streaming is set to take place on Saturday, April 24. The RR vs KKR live telecast shall be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The match will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

Sanju Samson (c/wk), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

