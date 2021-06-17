Ratan Tata-backed Company Named ICC's Official Partner Ahead Of WTC Final 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced an extensive new partnership deal with Upstox, one of India’s largest investment platforms. Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand WTC Final, which is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 AM UK time) on June 18 from the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, UK. This will be the second major such deal for the Ratan Tata-backed Upstox app, which also bagged a prominent spot in the IPL 2021 roster alongside Dream11, CEAT, VIVO, Unacademy, Tata Motors, CRED and others.

Ratan Tata-backed Upstox app inks major ICC deal

IPL 2021 sponsors Upstox have inked one of their biggest deals yet, signing on as the sponsors for each of the remaining events in the ICC's current commercial rights cycle. Beginning with the India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Upstox will have the rights to about eight events under the top cricketing body's banner running until 2023. Established in 2009 as RKSV securities, Upstox has expanded to serve over 4 million customers. With a vision to make investing in the financial markets simple, equitable, and affordable for all, the company hopes that its partnership with the ICC and BCCI will make them more visible to youngsters.

According to the official ICC press release announcing the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Upstox as an Official Partner of the ICC. As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers. We look forward to supporting Upstox’s next phase of growth.”

Ravi Kumar, the co-founder & CEO of Upstox, also added to the comments, expressing his delight regarding the deal. "There are parallels that can be drawn between various facets of cricket and investing. Just like a consistent and determined performance in cricket gets the team winning, the same attributes in investing can help to build a stronger investment portfolio" Kumar said. He also talked about the role he hoped the organization would play, not just in providing them with greater visibility but also in helping them spread 'financial awareness' among the audience.

The events covered under the partnership (according to the ICC release) will be the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and lastly the Men’s Cricket World Cup of 2023.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Image Credits: Upstox and ICC Twitter