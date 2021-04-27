Ravi Bishnoi IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Personal Life And Catch Of The Season Vs KKR

Punjab Kings' 20-year-old leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has impressed fans with his gutsy performances in the Indian Premier League so far. While the talented youngster has featured in just two matches for the KL Rahul-led side this year, he has received immense appreciation for his crafty bowling. The player has bowled at a magnificent economy rate of 5.00 in the IPL 2021. Apart from his exploits with the ball, the Ravi Bishnoi catch vs KKR during Monday's match is also bound to be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. Here we take a look at the player's net worth and other details regarding his life.

Ravi Bishnoi net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Ravi Bishnoi net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.5 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation he receives for representing the Punjab Kings side in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner plays for the Rajasthan team in domestic cricket and is believed to take home a handsome paycheck for the same.

Bishnoi has made around INR 4 crore so far for his appearances in the cash-rich league. The Ravi Bishnoi house is in Jodhpur, where he was also born, and currently lives with his family there too. The cricketer purchased a swanky new Mahindra Scorpio earlier this year and shared a photograph alongside his new SUV on his social media account.

Ravi Bishnoi IPL 2021 price

The spin bowler was picked up by the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2020 season of the IPL. The cricketer was signed by the franchise for INR 2 crore and the Ravi Bishnoi IPL 2021 price also remains the same. The player will look to make a mark in the ongoing season of the Indian T20 carnival as he looks to get in the reckoning of national selectors.

Ravi Bishnoi catch of the season vs KKR

Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3



Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.ðŸ˜³ðŸ¤©https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/mVVB4bFY2N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi stats in IPL

The player made his much-anticipated IPL debut in UAE during the 13th edition of IPL. The bowler has featured in 16 matches so far and has claimed 14 wickets in the same. The wrist-spinner has an impressive economy rate of 7.05 in the T20 tournament. Bishnoi was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Punjab-based franchise in his debut season as he claimed 12 wickets in 14 games.

