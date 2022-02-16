Ravi Bishnoi Makes T20 Debut For India, Receives Cap From Chahal Ahead Of West Indies Game

Young 21-year-old Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi is all set to make his national team debut after being named in the playing XI for India's first T20I against West Indies here today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The player was seen receiving his cap from ace Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LpuE9QuUkk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022

The young Jodhpur based spinner Ravi Bishnoi is already a known name among people thanks to the IPL and has been a consistent performer, something that saw him get picked as one of the players for the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants even before the auctions (retention/draft pick).

The player was first seen in action by large massed in the 2020 IPL and so far has taken part in two editions. In his first season, the leggie became the Punjab Kings (erstwhile known as Kings XI Punjab) as their second-highest wicket-taker picking up 12 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.37. In last years edition, he picked 12 wickets in 9 matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings at an economy rate of 6.38.

India vs West Indies: Team India opts to field 1st

Team India skipper Rohit Shama won the toss and has elected to field first. Rohit Sharma is set to open along with Ishan Kishan with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav being number three and four respectively. Rishabh Pant plays as the keeper at number five with batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer slotting in at number six. Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the three pacers while Yuzvendra Chahal will be joined by debutant Ravi Bishnoi as the two spinners.