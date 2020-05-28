Ravi Bishnoi's Learning From Ugly U19 WC Final Spat: Positivity, Maturity & Temper-control

It was indeed a dream run for young spinner Ravi Bishnoi as he finished the U-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in six matches at an economy rate of 3.48. However, an ugly spat in the finals against Bangladesh not only marred the glorious journey for the spin wizard but also cost him two demerit points. However, Ravi Bishnoi has moved on from the incident at the World Cup finals and revealed that there were more positive takeaways from the incident than negatives, which helped him build on his character.

READ | MS Dhoni Supporters Get Emotional After #DhoniRetires Trends On Twitter

'Heat of the moment'

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Ravi Bishnoi revealed that the infamous spat in the World Cup finals occurred as a result of the heat of the moment and that such incidents should never occur on the field. Talking about the takeaways from the incident, the spin wizard said that he had learnt his lesson and that his maturity level had increased. Acknowledging that a cricketer's journey is full of ups and downs, Ravi Bishnoi said that it had been a learning curve for him and that he viewed the incident in positive eyes, thereby extracting the learnings.

READ | IPL Would Be A Great Fit If T20 World Cup Is Delayed: Pat Cummins

Ravi Bishnoi gives an angry send-off to Bangladesh U-19s player

Ravi Bishnoi was charged up and the leg-spinner left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of Bangladesh U-19s players by his constant chirping. Bishnoi came back for his third over and immediately got rid of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 17. He followed it up by removing Towhid Hridoy for a duck and Shahadat Hossain (1). Ravi Bishnoi's devastating spell had Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 4 from 50 for no loss. Things between the two sides got so heated that post taking the wicket of Towhid Hridoy for a duck, Ravi Bishnoi could not control his emotions. Ravi Bishnoi gave an intense send-off to the Bangladesh U-19s batsman and abused him in Hindi.

READ | R Ashwin Reveals 'altruistic' Reason Behind Move From KXIP To Delhi Capitals

Charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code

Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das. All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongani Jele.

READ | Sakshi Dhoni Lashes Out As #DhoniRetires Trends, Slams Rumour-mongers And Then Deletes