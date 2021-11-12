Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his thoughts on Team India’s schedule ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 during a conversation with Republic TV’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. India returned from the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Shastri meanwhile completed his tenure as the head coach of the team following the conclusion of the tournament and spoke to Republic TV for the first time since passing on Team India’s baton to the new head coach Rahul Dravid.

During the interview, Shastri was questioned about the T20 World Cup scheduling where particularly the long gap was witnessed between India’s first and second match of the tournament. Shastri said, “Without using it as an excuse, I thought the scheduling could have been much better. You are living in a bubble, you have played the first game against Pakistan, you have lost that game. Then for us to sit for a week twiddling our thumbs and just going for practice every now and then. The practice could be counterproductive at that time because what you want is to get back on the path and get the scoresheet right again. So ideally in the future, never a week off. There should have been a game in between against whoever and keep the ball rolling”.

India's loss to New Zealand resulted in their exit from the T20 World Cup 2021

India started their Super-12 campaign of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Pakistan emerged as the winners as they demolished the Indian side by a thumping 10 wickets victory. India played their second match of the tournament on October 31, where the team came up with a disappointing performance against New Zealand. India was restricted for 110 runs in the first wickets, which was conquered by the Kiwi batters with eight wickets in their hands. India won their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Afghanistan and went on to win the next two matches against Scotland and Namibia. Despite winning the final three matches, India failed to qualify for the semifinals as Pakistan qualified with an unbeaten streak in the league stage and New Zealand qualified after winning four matches.

