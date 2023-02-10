Ravi Shastri & Dinesh Karthik Revisit '3D' Controversy On Vijay Shankar, Hayden Pokes Fun

Ravi Shastri faced an unprecedented challenge when he was put in an uncomfortable position by both Dinesh Karthik and Matthew Hayden when he was asked for a specific topic "three-dimensional cricketer." Hayden used the term as he was praising the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja who has had an excellent match so far. Jadeja picked up five wickets to rattle the Australian batting lineup and has completed his 18th Test half-century as the home side is on the verge of building a massive lead.

Vijay Shankar became a hot topic of discussion between commentators

Former Australian opener who is also working as a commentator in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy resurfaced the "three-dimensional cricketer" for Ravindra Jadeja who has been in sublime form. Hayden indicated Jadeja's all-around ability as the 34-year-old has been contributing in all aspects, batting, bowling, and fielding.

As soon as Hayden used 3D cricketer, Karthik cheekily replied, “Three-dimensional cricketers are a very sensitive topic in this part of the world, I must say." Karthik's conversation with Hayden reminded the famous Vijay Shankar selection saga which created a furore as Ambati Rayudu was ignored despite proving his mettle ahead of 2019 ODI World Cup.

The Chennai Super Kings batsman was very disappointed and even criticised the selection with a tweet but he later went on to delete that post. MSK Prasad who was at the helm of the selection committee at that time had used "3D cricketer" to praise Shankar.

Dinesh Karthik put the entire responsibility on Ravi Shastri to explain the "three-dimensional cricketer" term. “Maybe Ravi bhai can enlighten you on that.”

Hayden then started pushing Shastri for a definite answer. “Come on now, don't keep the suspense any longer. “I don't think I have ever witnessed Ravi Shastri backing down from a challenge. What is it big fella."

Shastri who was managing the Indian Cricket Team when that famous incident happened went on to explain he never really understands the meaning of that "3D cricketer" word. “Nice when a player was picked some time ago and one of the selectors mentioned that he was a three-dimensional cricketer. I'm still trying to figure out what that means."

Hayden ended the conversation by explaining what he really meant as a three-dimensional cricketer. “What I meant, just for clarity is, a really terrific fielder, decent with bat and can bowl.”