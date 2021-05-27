Ravi Shastri And Rahul Dravid's Third Remarkable Similarity That They Have To Deal With

India's current head coach Ravi Shastri is one of the most influential personalities in India as far as cricket is concerned. The former all-rounder has been associated with the game in different capacities throughout his illustrious career and has been a part of a number of momentous moments of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget to date. Rahul Dravid, who is set to step in Shastri's shoes as the head coach for India's impending Sri Lanka tour, shares few similarities with the 59-year-old.

Ravi Shastri birthday: BCCI's special wish for Team India's head coach

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌

6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍



Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

The curious case of Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid's ODI strike-rates

While the two cricketing personalities have often been lauded for their phenomenal performances in international cricket, they also have had to deal with fans' criticism for their ordinary strike rate in white-ball games. Ravi Shastri, who had featured in 150 ODIs for Team India, has a career strike rate of 61.1 in limited-overs cricket. Whereas Rahul Dravid enjoyed a relatively lengthy career when compared to Shastri as he played almost twice the number of 50-over matches than the all-rounder.

Rahul Dravid was an integral part of the Indian ODI side in the 2000s. Although he had earned the reputation of being a dependable team player, on many occasions he came under the scanner for his strike rate of 71.2. Both players have played a few knocks that had miffed fans back in the day and they had also questioned their place in India's limited-overs setup. However, during their respective eras, strike rate was not considered as a benchmark to judge a player's batting prowess and an overall strike rate over 100 was considered to be a rarity.

Ravi Shastri's knock against Australia in the 1992 World Cup raised many eyebrows as many cricket enthusiasts believe that his slow batting cost India their first game of the marquee event. The right-hander scored 57 runs from 112 balls and India ultimately lost the contest by 9 runs. Moreover, in 1991, Shastri occupied the crease for 110 balls in an ODI fixture against West Indies, but could only manage to score 33 runs in the game.

Similarly, Rahul Dravid also has often been lambasted for his slow knocks in white-ball cricket. However, the star batsman's role in the Indian team was of an anchor. Hence, his job was not to score runs at a frantic pace but it was to play steadily from one end. He has upped the ante when required and his stunning 22-ball 50 against New Zealand in 2003 is a testament to the same. Shastri also had showcased his power-hitting skills in many games and he also has the record of smashing 6 sixes in an over in first-class cricket.

Besides this, their other two similarities at present is that both are involving in coaching capacities at the moment and ofcourse, the first two letters of their names are the same as well.

Ravi Shastri stats in international cricket

The Ravi Shastri stats from his playing days makes for a staggering read. He played top-flight cricket for India between 1981 and 1992. Throughout the 11 years, he represented the national side in 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs. The charismatic all-rounder aggregated 6,938 runs with the bat and picked 280 wickets with the ball across both forms of the game.

A look at Rahul Dravid stats

The Rahul Dravid stats include his 48 international centuries, 36 of which he scored in Tests. The Rahul Dravid centuries count also includes his 12 tons in ODIs. Rahul Dravid called it quits from international cricket in 2012 after scoring 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 52.31 and 10, 889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.17.

Image source: PTI