Ravi Shastri Backs Wriddhiman Saha After Threat-laced Texts From Journalist

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken about the threat-laced texts received by Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. Earlier, Saha took to Twitter to share the screenshot of rude text messages he had received from a reputable journalist for refusing an interview.

"Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS (sic)" Ravi Shastri wrote in a tweet, requesting the BCCI president to look into the matter.

The ace wicketkeeper was recently dropped from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka home tour and disclosed to the media that he was informed that the management is no longer looking to consider him for selection and that he should consider retiring from international cricket.

Wriddhiman Saha unsure why he has been dropped from Team India's Test side

Wriddhiman Saha was unsure as to why he was dropped from the Test squad and claimed that he had been assured by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of his place in the team. "He (Ganguly) even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast. When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada congratulated me over Whatsapp," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

