Ravi Shastri Birthday: Fans Come Up With Comical, Witty Ways To Wish Indian Head Coach

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday. The former cricketer has been the head coach of the Indian cricket team since July 2017. The Indian team has performed reasonably well in his tenure except for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 debacle. Ravi Shastri can be considered a vital cog in India's improved performances both at home and overseas.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Fans come with hysterical wishes to wish Indian veteran

Twitter was abuzz on account of the 59th Ravi Shastri birthday. Fans took to the micro-blogging site and wished one of the biggest icons on his birthday by applauding his contribution to Indian cricket. However, there was a certain section of fans who came up with witty ways to wish the Indian coach.

'Ravi Shastri memes' are extremely popular on the internet which is why netizens got creative and used the memes to wish him. Moreover, a few fans also comically used the Ravi Shastri drinking habit to wish the veteran. It is widely believed in the cricketing fraternity that Ravi Shastri loves hard drinks and never misses a chance to enjoy them off the field. Here's a look at Ravi Shastri birthday wishes and Ravi Shastri memes.

A look at Ravi Shastri coaching career

Ravi Shastri first took up Indian cricket's top job in 2014 when he was appointed as the team's director for the Test series against England. While Duncan Fletcher's contract with the team ended after the 2015 World Cup, Shastri continued to be with the team until 2016, which is when Anil Kumble was made the head coach. Ravi Shastri finally replaced Kumble in 2017 and has since been remained with the team. During his tenure, Ravi Shastri has guided India to historic wins in Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka as coach of the national team.

Ravi Shastri salary

Ravi Shastri's main source of income is his salary. The former cricketer is the highest-paid cricket coach in the world. Ravi Shastri salary is ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore from the BCCI, as per multiple media reports.

Ravi Shastri net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Ravi Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (₹58 crore). His net worth also constitutes his cool car collection and lavish homes in Mumbai and Alibaug as well. Moreover, Shastri serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of India Resources Limited and he has also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East.

