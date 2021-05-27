Ravi Shastri Birthday: Fans Have Word Of Caution For Team India Coach As He Turns 59

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri rang in his 59th birthday on Thursday. Shastri is making the most of his second stint as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, especially in red-ball cricket. Shastri was re-appointed as India's head coach by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in August 2019 for a period of two years despite the Men In Blues' World Cup semi-final exit a month earlier.

As Ravi Shastri turned a year older, the passionate cricket fans came forward and wished the national cricket team's coach. While many had come up with positive messages, there were others who remembered him that his job is in jeopardy after the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to appoint former skipper Rahul Dravid as the coach for the upcoming away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

@RaviShastriOfc

Wishing a happy birthday ❤️🎉✨

#HBD#Ravi Shastri.🎂🎊🎁All the best for your future projects 🤗 pic.twitter.com/LBn7fAnpq3 — Ashudeep Sen (@ashudeepsen) May 27, 2021

#RahulDravid



Rahul Dravid is head coach for Sri Lanka tour



Meanwhile Ravi shastri: pic.twitter.com/6Dt8t6EiPH — Dhruv Singhwani (@DevilDhruv25) May 20, 2021

#RahulDravid sir the most selfless cricketer i ever seen on pitch

ravi shastri right now to BCCI :- pic.twitter.com/rqmhEOm2w0 — mememastergogo (@mememastergogo1) May 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri's career

Ravi Shastri played top-flight cricket for India between 1981 and 1992. Throughout the 11 years, he represented the national side in 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs. The charismatic all-rounder aggregated 6,938 runs with the bat and picked 280 wickets with the ball across both forms of the game.

Interestingly, Ravi Shastri also gets subjected to much online trolling from fans for his on-field antics. Pretty much whatever he does on the field becomes an ideal fodder for memes across all social media platforms. One of the more popular sets of Ravi Shastri memes was when fans trolled him after he was found sleeping in the Indian team balcony during a Test match back in 2019.

The ex-all-rounder is one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cricket. Ravi Shastri has also been a popular commentator in the past. After starting his career as a left-arm spin bowler, he went on to transform into a batting all-rounder. Shastri has had many achievements in his cricket career where he was also named the 'Champion of Champions' in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985.

At the same time, Ravi Shastri has also succeeded in becoming Team India's most successful coach in the longest format of the game. as the national team has registered 28 victories from 46 matches in red-ball cricket under Shastri's coaching stint with a winning percentage of 60.87%.

Meanwhile, this also the first time that the Indian team has qualified for the final of an ICC tournament under Ravi Shastri's stint. The Virat Kohli-led side would now be hoping to go all the way and end their eight-year quest for major silverware by clinching the ICC World Test Championship.

India and the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will fight it out for the biggest prize in Test cricket in a one-off Test match that will be contested at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between June 18-22.