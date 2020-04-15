Ravi Shastri Calls Coronavirus 'Mother Of All World Cups' In Latest Video: Watch

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday has asked people to stay at home and maintain social distancing to beat coronavirus. Amidst the India lockdown, Ravi Shastri posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he has termed the coronavirus as the 'Mother of all World Cups' and has also asked people to combat this disease together and win the 'World Cup of humanity'.

Ravi Shastri's message to fans over coronavirus

In the video posted on Twitter, Ravi Shastri said that sports teaches everyone life lessons that can be applied to just about anything that one wants to pursue in their lives. He said that coronavirus has put everyone in a situation where they got their backs against the wall.

While asking people to keep to combat coronavirus, Shastri said that COVID-19 is like chasing a World Cup where a player gives everything in trying to win it. He furthur said that what everyone is facing is no ordinary World Cup but the 'Mother of all World Cups' where not just eleven players are playing but India's entire 1.4 billion-strong population is competing. Shastri, in his motivational speech, said that in order to register a win over coronavirus, people need to observe the basics. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shastri said that the PM is leading from the front ahead of the curve.

Ravi Shastri also asked people to obey the orders that come from the top, be it centre, state or the frontline workers who are risking their lives. Shastri concluded that it is not easy but to win the game but people got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain. He even urged 1.4 billion people to beat corona and get hands on the 'World Cup of humanity'.

Twitter reacts to Ravi Shastri's message on coronavirus

Thanks for your motivational message sir, I hope many will opt sincerity in "Social Distance & Follow Lockdown Rules".

🙏🙏 — Sonu Verma (@sonu78678678678) April 15, 2020

Ravi bhai thanx for the message, the least u could have done is to send the message from the safe confines of your home , relaxing rather than shooting outside your house , it’s contradictory to ur message .... indicative enough to dilute the content🙏 — raj197 (@raj19710) April 15, 2020

Wow. You reminded me your roots of comentrators role...What a terrific oratory — ShilpaB (@shilpacbadve) April 15, 2020

Shastri lost his pot somewhere in the forest which was found below his chest before COVID19. — Daddy Hundred 🏏 (@daddyhundred) April 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends India lockdown

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended India lockdown until May 3 in order to fight coronavirus. The number of cases has been increasing in the country daily due to which the government decided to extend the date of lockdown. According to the latest official figures, India has recorded over 11,000 COVID-19 infections with a record single-day increase of 1,463 cases in 24 hours as of Tuesday night.

