Ravi Shastri Compares Keegan Petersen To His Childhood Hero After Match-winning Knock

After suffering a crushing 113 runs loss to India in the opening match, South Africa bounced back to win the next two Tests by an identical 7 wicket margin to take away the three-match Test series 2-1. South Africa's Keegan Petersen had an outstanding series finishing as he finished the three-match series as the leading run-getter with 276 runs from 3 matches. The right-handed batsman scored half-centuries in both the innings of the final Test and helped the team to victory. Following the match-winning performance, former India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the South African and compared him to his childhood hero.

Ravi Shastri compares Keegan Petersen to Gundappa Vishwanath

Taking to Twitter Ravi Shastri called Keegan Petersen a great player in the making which reminded him of his childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath. Ravi Shastri, in his tweet, wrote:

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

Highlights from India vs South Africa 3rd Test

With a chance to win the Test series in South Africa, Team India after winning the toss decided to bat first. However, the batting line-up failed to fire with batsmen only managing to put up 223 runs on board in the first innings with captain Virat Kohli leading the team from the front. The 33-year old smashed 79 runs off 201 deliveries, which was laced with 12 boundaries and a six. In reply, South Africa was dismissed for just 210 runs, handing Team India a lead of 13 runs.

Despite the upper hand, Team India batting lineup failed to take advantage and once again put in poor batting effort. Despite Rishabh Pant's century Team India was dismissed for just 198 runs. Apart from Pant, the other two other batters contributed with double figures, as Kohli and KL Rahul hit 29 and 10 runs, respectively. South Africa did not have much trouble chasing down the target of 212 runs set by India. The run chase was anchored by Keegan Petersen who scored a fine half-century. The proteas lost just three wickets and won the contest by 7 wickets. He has adjudged the player of the match as he smacked 72 runs in the first innings before adding another 82 runs in the second innings.

Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram