Ravi Shastri Completes 40 Years Of International Cricket, Fans Explode On Social Media

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is currently helming the Indian team in their ongoing four-match home Test series against England. Busy with the training regime alongside the players, the former Indian all-rounder is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his international debut. Shastri took field for Team India for the first time back in 1981 against New Zealand at Wellington.

Ravi Shastri trains with Virat Kohli and co. ahead of India vs England 3rd Test

Also Read | ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

Ravi Shastri celebrates a significant occasion with throwback picture on Twitter

On Sunday, February 21, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself from his first Test match for India. In the caption, he chronicled his debut and expressed his gladness of still being “part of the great game”. Remarkably, the Indian cricketing legend has done it all on a cricket field, be it playing at the highest level or narrating the proceedings from inside the commentary box before taking up the coaching job.

Here is a look at Ravi Shastri’s nostalgic post along with some of the fans reacting to it.

On this day 40 years ago...in Wellington I made my Test debut. It’s great to be still part of the great game and be involved with the national team 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qVoExInyG3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 21, 2021

Also Read | Varun Chakravarthy Expresses Gratitude To Sachin After India Call-up For England T20Is

Hugely talented people like u always get this honour . I hv watched u since ur inception in newzealand n u never looked back . U always rock where ever u go . Impeccability in oratory is paying u handsomely . Back to back series win down under , courtesy u . — Dr G R Bansal (@GulshanRaiBansa) February 21, 2021

i don’t have any discernible memory of u playing, but we so badly miss your commentary!! On most of the memorable occasions you were the commentator, be it yuvi 6/6 or sreesanths catch in final or dhonis iconic 6 at wankhade!! Also i guess u coined the term bhoom bhoom afridi! — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) February 21, 2021

Am yet to see a batsman to have your delicate leg glance as you have. Anything pitched on the middle and leg, you choose the shot, and more importantly, head over the ball with craftsman like work at wrist. Ohhh! I can keep adding on. Enjoyed Mr.Ravi👍 — Ramkumar (@ramstudio7) February 22, 2021

Perhaps the best cricketing mind in these times.. a silent weapon in the indian armoury — responsible for the boys playing with so much gusto !!! — Rajan patel (@Patelrajan) February 21, 2021

Also Read | Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

A look into Ravi Shastri career stats

The Ravi Shastri career stats from his playing days makes for a staggering read. He played top-flight cricket for India between 1981 and 1992. Throughout the 11 years, he represented the national side in 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs. The charismatic all-rounder aggregated 6,938 runs with the bat and picked 280 wickets with the ball across both forms of the game.

Ravi Shastri in India vs England 3rd Test

Ravi Shastri is currently involved in a gruelling Test series against England at home. While the visitors won the first Test match by 227 runs, the hosts bounced back by winning the next Test by 317 runs at the same venue. The action will now continue with the India vs England 3rd Test at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, February 24 from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

Ravi Shastri memes

Interestingly, Ravi Shastri also gets subjected to much online trolling from fans for his on-field antics. Pretty much whatever he does on the field becomes an ideal fodder for memes across all social media platforms. One of the more popular set of Ravi Shastri memes was when fans trolled him after he was found sleeping in the Indian team balcony during a Test match back in 2019.

Also Read | Chopra Reckons Manish Pandey's Career Might Be In Danger After Exclusion From England T20s

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.