Ravi Shastri Condoles Death Of Former Mumbai Cricketer & Renowned Coach Vasoo Paranjape

Former Indian cricketer and coach Vasoo Paranjape has passed away at the age of 82 in Mumbai on Monday. Many players considered him a mentor to players like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma to name a few. He was also the person that gave Gavaskar his nickname 'Sunny'. The condolence messages have been pouring in on social media from former players like Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah.

Cricketing world in mourning

Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LlIkaB242Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 30, 2021

"Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul," tweeted Shastri.

Throughout his career, Shri Vasoo Paranjape Ji moulded careers of countless cricketers through his in-depth understanding of the game and man-management skills. He made them fearless. A man with a vision, who was always ahead of his time. My condolences to @jats72 and his family. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 30, 2021

Ex cricketer Vinod Kambli tweeted his condolences saying, “Really sad to hear about Vasoo Paranjape Ji. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace.”

Saddened to hear the passing of Vasu Paranjape. Two years of my formative years at the National camp was a great learning under his tutelage. He will be missed. My condolences to @jats72 and family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 30, 2021

Learnt a lot as a young Mumbai player from Vasu Paranjape sir, and he made learning the game a lot of fun for us . Deepest condolences to the family #RipVasusir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) August 30, 2021

Paranjape was born on November 21, 1938, in Gujrat, a former Ranji Trophy player and also coached at the National Cricket Academy. His son Jatin Paranjape was also an India cricketer and played for Mumbai. Jatin was a middle-order batsman who played briefly at the international level in 1998 before an ankle injury forced him out of the national team. Vasoo Paranjape played 29 matches for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, where he managed to score 785 runs and picked up 9 wickets. Paranjape scored two centuries and two half-centuries in his cricketing career with the best score of 127 runs.

It took Jatin seven years from his Ranji debut in the 1991/92 season to get the attention of the national selectors. He made a total of 606 runs in four Ranji trophy outings and guaranteed himself a place in the national team. He was part of India ‘A’ tour of Pakistan where he did not perform well. Another solitary ODI appearance came in a triangular series involving Kenya and Bangladesh. He made a run-a-ball unbeaten 23 in the Sahara cup in Toronto to steer India to victory in the opening match. Two games later he hurt his ankle in the field and was forced to fly back home.

(Image Credits: PTI)