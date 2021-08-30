Last Updated:

Ravi Shastri Condoles Death Of Former Mumbai Cricketer & Renowned Coach Vasoo Paranjape

Former cricketer and coach Vasoo Paranjape has passed away at the age of 82 in Mumbai on Monday, August 30, Ravi Shastri and other cricketers pay their respects

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Ravi Shastri

Image Credits: PTI


Former Indian cricketer and coach Vasoo Paranjape has passed away at the age of 82 in Mumbai on Monday. Many players considered him a mentor to players like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma to name a few. He was also the person that gave Gavaskar his nickname 'Sunny'. The condolence messages have been pouring in on social media from former players like Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah.

Cricketing world in mourning

"Really saddened at the demise of Vasoo Paranjape. He was an institution in the game with a real positive vibe in whatever he did. Condolences to @jats72 and the family. God bless his soul," tweeted Shastri.

READ | Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to interact with coach Ravi Shastri on future with Team India

Ex cricketer Vinod Kambli tweeted his condolences saying, “Really sad to hear about Vasoo Paranjape Ji. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace.” 

 

Paranjape was born on November 21, 1938, in Gujrat, a former Ranji Trophy player and also coached at the National Cricket Academy. His son Jatin Paranjape was also an India cricketer and played for Mumbai. Jatin was a middle-order batsman who played briefly at the international level in 1998 before an ankle injury forced him out of the national team. Vasoo Paranjape played 29 matches for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, where he managed to score 785 runs and picked up 9 wickets. Paranjape scored two centuries and two half-centuries in his cricketing career with the best score of 127 runs.

READ | Reports of Ravi Shastri stepping down as Team India coach post T20 WC triggers meme fest

It took Jatin seven years from his Ranji debut in the 1991/92 season to get the attention of the national selectors. He made a total of 606 runs in four Ranji trophy outings and guaranteed himself a place in the national team. He was part of India ‘A’ tour of Pakistan where he did not perform well. Another solitary ODI appearance came in a triangular series involving Kenya and Bangladesh. He made a run-a-ball unbeaten 23 in the Sahara cup in Toronto to steer India to victory in the opening match. Two games later he hurt his ankle in the field and was forced to fly back home.

READ | England vs India Test: Ravi Shastri relishes Lord's triumph; first as player, now as coach

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | Ravi Shastri misses Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper & Yorker; names catch attention
READ | Ravi Shastri recalls India-England 1971 historic series win on its 50th anniversary
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND