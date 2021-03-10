Ravi Shastri Crowned 'Champion Of Champions' After India Beat Pakistan On Mar 10, 1985

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has been one of the most influential personalities on the cricket field. Ever since he arrived into the cricketing fraternity, he has been involved in numerous eureka moments of Indian cricket in some way or the other. Be it as an all-rounder, a commentator or as the national side’s head coach, Shastri continues to contribute by taking command of the next generation of Indian superstars.

One of Ravi Shastri’s crowning achievements — as a player — came on March 10, 1985. On that particular date, Shastri starred in India’s historic win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the World Championship of Cricket in Australia. His performance throughout the tournament also earned him the moniker of ‘Champion of Champions’.

India, under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar, played Pakistan in the final of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Fielding first, the Indian bowlers restricted the Pakistani line-up for just 176-9 from their 50 overs. Kapil Dev starred with the ball by picking up three wickets for just 23 runs. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri also contributed with figures of 1-44 from his 10 overs.

Ravi Shastri later finished the demolition job with the bat by opening the Indian innings alongside Kris Srikkanth. The duo formed a 103-run stand before the latter lost his wicket, thus prompting Mohammad Azharuddin to arrive at the crease. Azharuddin was dismissed a while later and Ravi Shastri guided India past the finishing line with an unbeaten 63.

For his imperious all-round performance throughout the tournament, Shastri won the ‘Player of the Series’ award. Interestingly, the Ravi Shastri Champion of Champions moniker was created after he had won an Audi A6 Sedan since the ‘Player of the Series’ was set to win the same.

In the post-match presentation, Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar collected the World Championship of Cricket trophy. Interestingly, India’s monumental ODI triumph came just two years after Kapil Dev led a young Indian unit to a World Cup win in 1983.

Kris Srikkanth won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for top-scoring with 67. However, the moment of the presentation came when Ravi Shastri collected his Audi and drove it around the stadium along with his teammates.

