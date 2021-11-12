In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, the Indian cricket team's former head coach Ravi Shastri delved into his relationship with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. After being pipped by spin legend Anil Kumble for the head coach's post in 2016, Shastri accused the then Cricket Advisory Committee member Ganguly of being "disrespectful" for remaining absent during the interview. Denying that he was responsible for the rejection of Shastri's name, Ganguly asserted that the former should have remained physically present for the interview.

Refuting any friction with the former Indian captain, Ravi Shastri remarked, "He is my buddy. That is again nice Bhelpuri and Masala for the media. I have said that time and time again. Yes, he has his views. At times, there might be a clash. But listen I have known Sourav from a very young age. In fact, I was instrumental into bringing him in Tata Steel when I was the captain. Because I saw his talent. And this I am talking when he was 19 or 20 years of age when he came to Mumbai to play for Tatas in the Times Shield tournament that we used to have."

Conceding that he felt disappointed by the 2016 incident as Ganguly was his "junior", he explained, "The reason I said it was because there was a meeting in Calcutta and I was on a Zoom call from outside. And the committee was Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly. So when my interview came up, Ganguly was missing. He was not in that interview. That's the reason why I thought it was disrespectful and I have every right to say it."

#ShastriSpeaksToArnab | Sourav Ganguly is my buddy, he may have his own views, I have mine. I have no issues. I know what my relationship with him is: @RaviShastriOfc to Arnab Goswami



'I let go off things very easily'

At the same time, he contended that this incident had not affected their overall relationship. The ex-all rounder emphasised, "I am a guy who can let things go very easily. I am not the kind of guy who keeps anything inside and waits for the day when I can jump on that person or something. I have never been that kind of guy because when you have that kind of attitude, in a team sport, it becomes a problem."

A veteran of 150 ODIs and 80 Tests, Ravi Shastri first served as the Cricket Manager during India's tour of Bangladesh after the team's disastrous 20007 ODI World Cup campaign. Thereafter, he served as the Team Director from 2014 to 2016 and replaced Kumble as the full-time coach in 2017. His last assignment was the 2021 T20 World Cup where the Virat Kohli-led team failed to reach the knockout stage.