Ravi Shastri Defends Anushka Sharma Instead Of Sunil Gavaskar Over Commentary Fiasco

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his views on the massive controversy that erupted last month between legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma who is also the wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli. The Indian veteran had found himself amidst wrangling due to a comment he made on Anushka during Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Punjab and Bangalore.

ALSO READ | India squad for Australia tour announced; Rohit Sharma excluded, Rahul named Vice-Captain

Ravi Shastri opens up on Sunil Gavaskar-Anushka Sharma row

While commentating during the match, Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli had only trained against Anushka Sharma's bowling during the lockdown. "Inhone lockdown me sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai", Sunil Gavaskar quipped on air. Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma didn't go down well with fans as they also slammed the veteran for his choice of words. Fans were unamused by Gavaskar's comment as they lambasted the legendary cricketer for his choice of words. Some fans even called the BCCI to fire Gavaskar from the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes subtle dig at Andrew Strauss again for ECB's pro-Dream11 IPL tweet?

Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma was misquoted on Twitter and the issue was blown out of proportion. In fact, Anushka also hit back at Gavaskar through an Instagram and sought an explanation from him for his choice of words. The 71-year old also came forward and clarified his stance on the matter saying that he didn't blame Anushka for Kohli's failure and was just talking about the cricket they played during the India lockdown.

Now, Shastri has opened up on the entire incident and has shared his opinion on the same. While speaking Times Down, the 58-year old reckoned that Anushka is entitled to express her opinions if she felt hurt by Gavaskar’s comments. Shastri further defended Anushka saying that he would not have gone down that route himself.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi vs Bangalore game welcomed by flurry of witty memes

Meanwhile, Shastri will now be travelling to Australia for India's tour where the two sides will compete in three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and a four-match Test series starting from November 27. The India squad for Australia tour was announced recently and players who are busy with the Dream11 IPL 2020 will directly fly to Australia from the UAE. Shastri has a huge task ahead of him as the upcoming tour is one of the most anticipated tours. His coaching future will depend massively on the results of the series.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table update: What 4 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

SOURCE: RAVI SHASTRI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.