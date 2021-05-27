Ravi Shastri Discloses Comical Drinking Story From His Teens, Fans Laud India Coach: WATCH

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday. The former cricketer has been the head coach of the Indian cricket team since July 2017. The Indian team has performed exceedingly well under his tutelage except for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 debacle. Ravi Shastri can be considered a crucial cog in India's improved performances both at home and overseas and one of the main reasons behind the Men in Blue's success is the discipline and authority that he has inculcated into the Indian team.

Ravi Shastri birthday: India head coach reveals interesting drinking story from teenage days

However, during Shastri's playing days, he was known for his flamboyance. It is widely believed in the cricketing fraternity that Ravi Shastri loves hard drinks and never misses a chance to enjoy it off the field. The Ravi Shastri drinking obsession has led to a lot of Ravi Shastri memes. On account of 59th Ravi Shastri birthday, let's take a look at an amusing Ravi Shastri drinking story from his playing days that he revealed on a chat show.

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Shastri narrated an incident where he was caught drinking beer as a teenager. Shastri said during his Under-19 days, he was drinking a beer up in the dormitory. He added that the warden caught him drinking beer and took the bottle. Shastri further said that he was taking the bottle away so he asked him to wait as the bottle was half-full. He then poured it into his glass and asked the warden to take the bottle away..

Shastri stated that the warden reported him and he was summoned. Upon being confronted by the related authorities, Shastri said that he drinks beer with the man he respects the most in the world, which is his father. The Indian veteran added that if drinking beer affects his performances on the field, then they had got every right to pull him up. According to Shastri, what matters is what one does on the field and not how many beers one drinks.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri is all set to coach the India squad for WTC final that is slated to be played in Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand 2021 contest will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Shastri, who has failed to win a single ICC trophy under his tenure as head coach, will look to guide Virat Kohli's men to a win in the India vs New Zealand 2021 WTC final.

