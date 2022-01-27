Ravi Shastri Explains Why It Would Be Difficult For Jasprit Bumrah To Be India Captain

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his views about Jasprit Bumrah’s chances of becoming the Indian skipper in the future. Indian cricket has recently undergone major changes in the leadership department, as Rohit Sharma is now the limited-over skipper of India, while KL Rahul will be his deputy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on the lookout for the next Test skipper of India as Virat Kohli earlier announced on January 15 that he will step down from the captaincy role in Test cricket as well.

Ravi Shastri turns down the idea of Jasprit Bumrah captaining India

Meanwhile, former head coach Ravi Shastri was asked about his thoughts on the possibility of Bumrah leading India during his conversation with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. As per the Youtube video on Akhtar’s channel, answering Akhtar’s question, Shastri didn’t seem too excited, while Akhtar asked him if he ever thought of making Bumrah the skipper in any one format. Shastri replied with a straightforward no, citing that there is hardly any pacer who has stayed with the team for long, other than genuine all-rounders like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, or Sir Garfield.

“No, I never thought of it. In India, we've had enough. And I never thought in that fashion at that time. In India, it's going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain. A fast bowler captain has to be an all-rounder basically or he has to be a Bob Willis kind of captain who in conditions where they play, a fast bowler will always be in the game, he will be aggressive” Shastri said. The former coach added that as a fast bowler Bumrah will be looking to win matches by dismissing batters.

Jasprit Bumrah's thoughts on leading India

Bumrah was named as the vice-captain of India for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, while KL Rahul served as the skipper in absence of Rohit Sharma due to injury. Before the ODI series started on January 19, Bumrah spoke to the media through a virtual press conference and revealed his thoughts about leading India. "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities,” Bumrah told the reporters. Having lost the ODI series against the Proteas, 3-0, Bumrah has been rested for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

India's squad for ODI and T20I series-

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt),KL Rahul (vc),Ishan Kishan,Virat Kohli,Shreyas Iyer,Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk),Venkatesh Iyer,Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi,Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

