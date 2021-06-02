Ravi Shastri Gives An Alternative Format For WTC In Future As India Prepare For NZ Battle

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has hinted at an alternative World Test Championship format as the Men in Blue prepare for the ultimate test set for later this month. Virat Kohli and Co. will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand side in a one-off Test match to culminate the tournament. The WTC final 2021 is the first assignment for Team India after their home series against England earlier this year.

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, has suggested that a "best of three finals" would have been ideal to decide the winner of the inaugural Test Championship. Currently, each team is scheduled to play a Test series against six of the other eight teams and the top two point-getters compete in a one-off final. In the case of a draw or a tie in the final, the two teams playing the final would be declared joint champions. While Shastri opined that a three-match final would have been ideal, he backed his team and said, "But one-off is a one-off. The guys have earned their rights. This wasn't built overnight. These guys have been No.1 for a long time".

Ravi Shastri also lavished praise on team India captain Virat Kohli, when quizzed what was the difference between Kohli of 2014 and now. The Indian head coach simply said that the Men in Blue skipper is slimmer and fitter and only has five and half thousand more runs. Kohli meanwhile said, "If in 2014, you would have told me that in 2021 I'm going to play the WTC final, I would have had a tough time believing that. I have stopped looking at series as ultimate tasks or goals. It's about leading the team in the right way".

And while India will play the World Test Championship and later continue on their tour of England, a second contingent will travel to Sri Lanka to square off in a limited-overs series. When asked his opinion on two teams playing at the same time, Shastri said that it could be the way forward for cricket. The Team India head coach said that one needs more teams if cricket needs to be represented at the Olympics and it is a good way to spread T20 cricket across the globe.

WTC final date and other details

The World Test Championship will begin on Friday, 18th June and will end on Tuesday, June 22. The WTC final 2021 was initially set to be played at Lord's, but was shifted to The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, because Southampton's on-site hotels made the venue suitable to establish a bubble environment, as England had already used for their international fixtures in 2020. Around 4000 cricket fans are set to be allowed in the WTC final.

India vs New Zealand WTC final live broadcast in India

The Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of the ICC World Test Championship final in India. The game will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, while an alternate Hindi Commentary will also be available on Star Sports 3. The live stream of the game will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

