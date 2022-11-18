Ravi Shastri Gives Blazing Response When Asked About Indian Players In Overseas Leagues

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes there is no need for Indian players to compete in the foreign T20 leagues, reiterating what Rahul Dravid stated a few days ago. While speaking at a press meet organised by Amazon Prime Video, Shastri said there is enough domestic cricket for Indian players to get integrated into the system and receive an opportunity while mentioning that there are also India A tours. Indian players are absolutely fine participating in the IPL and concentrating on domestic cricket, according to Shastri.

"There is enough domestic cricket for all these players to get absorbed in the system and get an opportunity. Plus, you get these India A tours, and you get a lot of these other tours, where at one given time you might have two Indian teams playing in the future, where the opportunity will come for the other lot to go somewhere else whilst India is in another country - to go play and see what you know they can do," Shastri said.

"So there's no need [to play in overseas leagues], they're absolutely fine playing IPL cricket and focusing on domestic cricket. We need them to play domestic cricket in India as well," he added.

What is Dravid's take on Team India playing in overseas leagues?

Earlier, Team India's current head coach Rahul Dravid had said that domestic cricket would be finished if Indian players are allowed to play in overseas leagues because "a lot of these leagues happen right in the peak of our season."

"The thing is it’s (BBL) right in the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand, there would be for Indian players, if you allowed all of them to play in these leagues, we would not have a domestic cricket. Our domestic trophy, our Ranji trophy would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished," Dravid said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow Indian players to compete in overseas T20 leagues. If an Indian player wants to play in a foreign league, he will have to free himself from the ambit of the BCCI in order to do so. Meaning, he would no longer be allowed to play in Indian domestic cricket or at the national level.

Image: PTI/Instagram/Indian cricket team