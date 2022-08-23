Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the 'extremely important' player in the team. Shastri believes that if the 28-year-old is taken out of the side, then the Men in Blue will lose the balance in the squad.

Ravi Shastri hails Hardik Pandya

While speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2022, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said, "He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned. You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That's how important he is. You don't know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler."

Speaking of Hardik, the 60-year-old went on to add, "We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn't bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he is the last person you want to play in all those matches."

Hardik was unable to bowl during the T20 World Cup 2021 as he was recovering from a back injury. However, ever since he began bowling again at the IPL 2022, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the most critical players in any line-up.

In the recent edition of the cash-rich league, Hardik not only delivered an all-around performance with both bat and ball for the Gujarat Titans, but he also showed his leadership abilities after guiding the team to their maiden IPL title in their debut season. With the bat, he smacked 487 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 131.27. He also delivered with the ball by picking up eight wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the finals.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.