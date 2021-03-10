Ravi Shastri Has Request For Dinesh Karthik After India's Test Series Win Over England

The Indian team defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in Ahmedabad to seal the four-match series by a 3-1 margin. Coach Ravi Shastri recently heaped praise on Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and rising all-rounder Washington Sundar for their batting heroics on a rabid batting surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two youngsters formed a 113-run seventh-wicket stand after the hosts were six down while still trailing behind the visitors by 59 runs at one stage.

India vs England: Ravi Shastri has Washington Sundar-advice for Dinesh Karthik

During the post-match press conference, Ravi Shastri admired Washington Sundar’s resilient effort with the bat against England. The youngster scored an unbeaten 96 on difficult batting conditions and his partnership with Rishabh Pant turned out to be a decisive factor in the eventual outcome of the game. Shastri said that Sundar is someone who can be perfect at No. 6 for India and he also has the “skills” to bat up the order.

The coach added that he will soon be asking Washington Sundar’s state captain Dinesh Karthik to make the youngster bat in the top four for Tamil Nadu. The former all-rounder was of the opinion that Sundar is a good batsman who can be a “very good number six” for India in the future. Shastri believes that the youngster’s innings in Ahmedabad was even better than the one he played against Australia at The Gabba back in January on his debut Test.

India vs England 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the entire Indian line-up for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. Washington Sundar was selected in the 19-member Indian squad alongside the likes of captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The first T20I match is scheduled to be played on March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for T20Is against the visitors.

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

Washington Sundar in IPL 2021

Washington Sundar is set to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The tournament is set to commence on April 9, i.e. a few weeks after the conclusion of India’s home series against England. The RCB will play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians.

Who do you think will be the gamechanger among our #Classof2021, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ZrGqV9cN7r — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021

Image source: BCCI Twitter