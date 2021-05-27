Ravi Shastri Hilariously Mimics Kapil Dev While Narrating 1985 Story, Fans Laugh: WATCH

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday. The Indian veteran is one of the most influential personalities as far as cricket is concerned. Since Ravi Shastri's arrival in the cricketing fraternity, it’s hard to recollect a time period when he wasn’t an instrumental part of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget till date.

Ravi Shastri birthday: Indian head coach hilariously mimicks Kapil Dev in this throwback video

Ravi Shastri has always been a team man who has prioritized the team's interests over his own. Whenever he speaks about the team's success of failure, he is known to address it in terms of 'we' rather than 'me'. But there was one instance where Ravi Shastri prioritized himself over the Indian team which he revealed on a chat show and while sharing the story, he hilariously mimicked Kapil Dev. On account of Ravi Shastri birthday, let's revisit the hysterical story.

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Ravi Shastri revealed that the only time he prioritized himself over the team was after the semi-final of 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia. The Player of the Series was set to win an Audi A6 Sedan. While talking about the same, Ravi Shastri hilariously imitated Kapil Dev by saying that when the discussion about the prize was ongoing after the semi-final, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper claimed that he was alright with sharing the car. Shastri mimicked Kapil Dev to the dot while saying, "I will share. You know I keep 25, rest share."

Ravi Shastri Audi: Here's how Indian head coach mimicked Kapil Dev

Shastri further revealed that Jimmy Amarnath said that the one who wins it will keep it. He added that he had made it clear that if he wins the car, he wasn't going to share it. Shastri opined that if anyone wanted to share something, they can share the stepney lying in the car boot. He further said that over the years, prizes like fridges, air conditioners, fans etc. were taken by the recipient of the prize and then just because it was a car, they wanted to share it.

Ravi Shastri further said that after he won the Audi A6, he started it and took it for a spin along with his teammates who were already sitting inside. The wicketkeeper-batsman Sadanand Viswanath, who was wearing spikes, damaged the Audi A6 car. His teammates also spoilt the seats by opening up champagne bottles and made a mess of the car. Ravi Shastri revealed that he was gifted a new Audi A6 car, which he is said to possess till date. Notably, Shastri remains one of the Indian brand ambassadors of the German car manufacturers courtesy his famous exploits in that 1985 tournament, in which India defeated Pakistan in the final.

