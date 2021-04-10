Ravi Shastri Hypes Dhoni-Pant Faceoff, Points Out Thing To Watch Out For In CSK-DC Clash

After a power-packed season opener as the action moves to Mumbai for the second game of the IPL 2021, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has added to the hype around the faceoff between Rishabh Pant and his mentor MS Dhoni on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The DC vs CSK match will witness a young Rishabh Pant take on the captaincy of the franchise for the first time in his career. While Pant himself has expressed excitement to face the former India captain and the player that he has replaced in the Indian team, head coach Ravi Shastri has also expressed eagerness to witness the 'Guru vs Chela' compete on Saturday evening.

While Shastri delighted to witness the three-time champions taking on Delhi eyeing their maiden title, he also pointed out a peculiarity, suggesting fans to be on the lookout for it. The former India cricketer asked fans to keep an ear at the 'stump mic' referring to Rishabh Pant's unusual antics behind the stumps.

Pant, who will be leading the Delhi franchise in absence of Shreyas Iyer, will be keen to start off with a victory in the IPL 2021 campaign. Having reached the finals last year, Delhi would also be hoping to cross the final hurdle this year to lay their hands on the silverware for the first time in history. However, the franchise will be stepping on to face CSK without their Proteas pace power - Andrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada - who are yet to finish their quarantine period.

On the other hand, Chennai will be hoping to bury their ghosts of 2020 by registering a victory against Delhi - having lost both the matches against Iyer's squad last year. The CSK squad's key players including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will be keen on dusting off their rustiness after having missed out on competitive cricket in the near past. The squad has been boosted with the inclusion of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Robin Uthappa. However, the franchise will also miss the services of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Ponting fires a fiery speech

With the IPL 2021 inching closer, Delhi Capitals on Wednesday released unseen footage of Ricky Ponting's fiery speech when the Head Coach met his players for the first time this season. Ponting, who is known for his power-packed dressing room speeches which were seen last season, set the ground rules straight in his first meeting with his squad. The former Australian skipper also welcomed the new additions to the squad ahead of IPL 2021 and showed faith in Rishabh Pant to carry the team along this year.

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Ponting said, "First year I was here, we finished last. The second year we finished third and last year we finished second. This is a different Delhi than it was years ago. The reason that it is, is because what you all guys have brought to the franchise."