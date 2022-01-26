Ravi Shastri Identifies Future India Captain; 'When I Was A Coach I Was Very Fond Of Him'

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his thoughts on Team India’s recent twin series defeat in South Africa and also expressed his views on a player who has the potential of becoming the future skipper of the national team. Shastri is currently in Oman Legends Cricket League in Oman, where he is serving as the commissioner of the tournament. Meanwhile, Shastri spoke to PTI during the ongoing in Oman and defended the team against the criticism they have received after losing to the Proteas.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Shastri shed his views on the recent changes in captaincy for Team India and said if Rohit Sharma is promoted to the position of India’s Test skipper, current head coach Rahul Dravid will have to select the right vice-captain. While he didn’t name any particular player for the vice-captain role, Shastri did mention Rishabh Pant as a good reader of the game, which makes him a potential candidate for leadership. He said Pant is a tremendous young player and admitted that he was very fond of him as a coach. "Rishabh is a tremendous young player. I say it openly, when I was a coach I was very fond of him," Shastri said.

"And he listens too. Many people say that he plays how he wants, but that's not true. He always has the team's interest in mind. And I've always seen that he reads the game well. You should always keep in mind his leadership qualities for the future," Shastri added.

Is Rishabh Pant a potential future captain for India?

Shastri’s opinion about Pant being a future leader is supported by the fact that Pant led Delhi Capitals(DC) to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League(IPL) in his very first year as the skipper. Rishabh Pant is currently 24-years-old and he made his Test debut for the national team, back in 2018. In his Test career of 28 matches, Pant has scored 1735 runs at a strike rate of 67.48 and an average of 39.43 runs. He has also scored four centuries in his young Test career, one each in India, England, Australia, and South Africa. In the process, he has also scored seven half-centuries. He has already shown glimpses of a future leader while following the path of his idol, the legendary skipper of India, MS Dhoni.

