Ravi Shastri Lauds Team India For No.1 Test Ranking, Says 'super Proud Of This Bunch'

As India clinched its number one Test ranking for the fifth consecutive year, Team India coach Ravi Shastri lauded the Men In Blue for their 'steely resolve and unwavering focus'. Calling the achievement something that India had won 'fair and square', Shastri shared how despite the midway change in rules, India overcame every hurdle to earn the feat.

This 🇮🇳team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch pic.twitter.com/StzcsexCRF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 13, 2021

Team India retains ICC No.1 Test Ranking

The Indian Cricket Team won the ICC Test mace on Wednesday and ended the year on top of the charts for the fifth consecutive time after winning it first in 2017. The half-decade of dominance in Tests came under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who helped India clinch the top spot with 121 rating points, with New Zealand following shortly after at 120 points. Meanwhile, England moved a slot upwards to take the number three position from Australia, which has now slipped to the fourth spot.

By virtue of winning the ICC Test mace once again, India now has 7 of the shining golden cups in the cabinet. Prior to Kohli's 5 trophies, India had won the Test mace in 2010 and 2011 under MS Dhoni. While India has the second-most number of maces, Australia holds the most with 9 trophies to their name.

With the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Team India now has enough time to shift its focus on the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final 2021. Ahead of the WTC Finals, Indian cricketers have been asked to get themselves inoculated. A number of cricketing stars including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The squad will be travelling to the UK for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England series.