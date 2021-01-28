Ravi Shastri Likened To 'Rajnikanth' In Dialogue Delivery By Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun recently praised head coach Ravi Shastri, likening him with superstar Rajnikanth. On Wednesday, January 27, Arun interacted with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s YouTube channel. During their interaction, the Indian bowling coach talked about the impact of Ravi Shastri on the Indian team.

‘Ravi Shastri’s energy level is insane’ – Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun said that Ravi Shastri’s dialogue delivery in the team's dressing room is similar to that of movie star Rajnikanth. He added that whenever Shastri starts talking in the dressing room, the energy level becomes “insane”. Arun claimed that the Indian coach conveys any message to the boys with his “added enthusiasm and confidence” which is very “important for the players”.

Bharat Arun talks about Ravi Shastri with R Ashwin: watch video

India vs England 2021 series updates

Both Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri will now join the Indian camp for the upcoming India vs England 2021 series at home. The two teams will be colliding in four Tests between February 5 and March 8 which will be followed by five T20Is and three ODI matches. Here is the schedule for the entire India vs England 2021 series.

How much is Ravi Shastri net worth?

As per caknowledge.com, the Ravi Shastri net worth is estimated to be $8 million (₹58 crores). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being the head coach of the Indian cricket team. His contract was extended post the 2019 World Cup and it will run till the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India.

Ravi Shastri lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai which is valued around ₹11.2 crores according to caknowledge.com. He serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of India Resources Limited and he has also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East. The former Indian all-rounder's car collection includes a Mercedes Benz, a Ford and a BMW.

