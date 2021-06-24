Ravi Shastri Makes Classy Statement As New Zealand Beats India To WTC Mace; Fans Differ

After a couple of 'so close yet so far' finishes in ICC tournaments, as the 'nice guys', better known as New Zealand, went on to clinch the World Test Championship title on Wednesday, head coach Ravi Shastri had nothing but praise for his opponents. Understandably hungover from the hard-to-digest eight-wicket defeat on Wednesday, Shastri - who like captain Virat Kohli still awaits an ICC title to his name as the Team India coach - remarked that the better team had won in the conditions.

Highlighting New Zealand's long wait of winning an ICC title, Ravi Shastri saluting the Kiwis' perseverance in a tweet on Friday said that the victory by Kane Williamson's men is a classic example of 'big things don't come easy'.

Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2021

While Shastri lauded the grit and determination of his opponents as the Kiwis came out on top, dejected fans back home bemoaned the heartbreaking loss as the Shastri-Kohli duo failed to once again win an ICC trophy. Angry netizens stormed Shastri's tweet on the WTC final, pointing out specific flaws in India's strategy for the marquee event. Some questioned the team selection, making a case against the inclusion of two spinners as opposed to New Zealand's strategy of going with an all pace attack considering seam-friendly tracks in England. Here are some of the comments:

Unleash Kohli and let him play freely. Captains For Test - Rahane & ODI / T20 Rohit Sharma — Aladi Ezhilvanan (@AladiEzhilvanan) June 24, 2021

Poor team selection, poor captaincy. Let's call spade a spade. India won in Australia because of youngsters and absence of kohli as captain. The coming England series is going to be further embarrassing if kohli remains captain. He should be allowed to concentrate on batting — Vikas (@dct_vikas) June 24, 2021

we can’t win anything except Paytm trophies under Coach Shastri and Captain Kohli- Honest ICT fan since 1983#SackRaviShastri — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) June 24, 2021

We need to change the captain for T20 WC. It's necessary. — Abhijeet (@KING__Ro45) June 24, 2021

its been our Achilles heal forever..We honestly have 3 number 11s..I cannot believe in this day and age we still have one dimensional cricketers., Thakur and Sundar saved us the blushes in Aust..but long term we need bowlers who can contribute with bat.. — Sam (@SmudgerX) June 24, 2021

New Zealand win the Championship

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

New Zealand seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.