Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya after the latter helped Men in Blue clinch a nail-biting thriller against Pakistan on Sunday. Shastri took to his official Instagram handle to laud Hardik's all-round performance and said India needed the "best T20 all-rounder in the business" to take them across the finish line. Hardik scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to ensure a 5-wicket win for India. He also picked three wickets in the first innings.

"Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line - @hardikpandya93," Shastri wrote in his post.

Hardik forged a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to rescue India from a shaky start provided by the top order. Hardik and Jadeja scored 52 runs between them to take India closer to the target. Jadeja was dismissed in the final over by Mohammad Nawaz, which left Hardik to finish the chase on his own. Earlier, the Baroda-born cricketer picked three wickets for 25 runs to expose Pakistan's middle-order woes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also performed well with the ball as he picked four wickets for 26 runs to register the best bowling figure by an Indian against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

In the second innings, debutant Naseem Shah dismissed KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over to put India under pressure. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then forged a 49-run partnership to steady the ship. Both Kohli and Rohit were dismissed by Nawaz for 12 and 35 runs, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 18 runs before being removed by Naseem Shah. Hardik and Jadeja then forged the partnership to tilt the game in India's favour.

Hardik on his match-winning performance

Hardik was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with both the bat and the ball. "It's important to assess the situation and use your weapons. The hard lengths particularly. But you have to use them wisely. When it comes to batting, the chances I take when executing, I'm likelier to pull it off when I'm calmer. I knew they had Nawaz waiting to bowl, and while we needed 7, even if we needed 15 I would have fancied my chances," Pandya said.

